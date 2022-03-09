Nothing beats the heat like live fire training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Firefighters from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire and Emergency Services flight conduct structural live fire training at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 3, 2022. The firefighters reviewed and practiced basic skills such as fire behavior, hose advancement, fire extinguishment, and search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 08:50
    Photo ID: 7401716
    VIRIN: 220903-F-IT949-1101
    Resolution: 4245x3312
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    435AEW
    409AEG

