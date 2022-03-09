Nothing beats the heat like live fire training

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Firefighters from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire and Emergency Services flight conduct structural live fire training at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 3, 2022. The firefighters reviewed and practiced basic skills such as fire behavior, hose advancement, fire extinguishment, and search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

