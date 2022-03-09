Nothing beats the heat like live fire training

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Treshon Burgess, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire, and Emergency Services Flight firefighter, prepares the hose before structural live fire training at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 3, 2022. The firefighters participate in daily training to maintain proficiency in fire, rescue, and Emergency Medical Services skill sets. Burgess is stationed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

Date Taken: 09.03.2022
Location: NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, NE