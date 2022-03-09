NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Clayton Burrows, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire, and Emergency Services Flight firefighter, participates in a structural live fire training at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 3, 2022. The flight provides a vigorous fire prevention program and professional emergency response force geared toward reducing loss of life, environmental impact, and property damage within the Sahel Region of North Africa. Burrows is stationed at Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 08:50 Photo ID: 7401717 VIRIN: 220903-F-IT949-1094 Resolution: 2514x3518 Size: 923.31 KB Location: NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nothing beats the heat like live fire training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.