220905-N-GP384-1298 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 5, 2022) A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 40, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), during a Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 flyoff, Sep. 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Hoppe)

