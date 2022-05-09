Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest.

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Jack Hoppe 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220905-N-GP384-1264 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 5, 2022) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Seahawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), during a Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 flyoff, Sep. 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Hoppe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 08:43
    Photo ID: 7401706
    VIRIN: 220905-N-GP384-1264
    Resolution: 4623x3077
    Size: 984.89 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. [Image 15 of 15], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

