Carrier Air Wing 1 Returns Home to Norfolk from 9-Month Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. - The nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 returned to Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Stations Oceana and Jacksonville after a nine-month deployment, Sept. 5.



The return of CVW-1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan, marks the first units of the remaining commands to return home as a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), which deployed in December 2021.



CVW-1 is comprised of the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11; the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211; the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34; the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81; the “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 11; the “Seahawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126; the “Raw Hides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40; the “Dragon Slayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 and the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72.



CVW-1 supported U.S. European Command with a variety of training and air policing missions alongside allied and partner armed forces from Belgium, the United Kingdom, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, and many more. Their numerous missions resulted in more than 10,200 sorties, 26,000 flight hours, and 10,200 arrested landings.



“Deployment has been an opportunity to demonstrate this air wing’s capabilities,” said Hourigan. “The unity of effort from all of the squadrons since day one made all of this possible. I couldn’t be more proud of every member.”



Together with the ships of the strike group, CVW-1 demonstrated the Navy's continuing dedication to enhancing the NATO Alliance. Following the historic participation in Neptune Strike 22 and Neptune Shield 22, CVW-1 directly supported NATO enhanced Air Policing missions from the Adriatic, Ionian, and Aegean Seas. Additionally, the wing sent training detachments of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft, pilots, and maintenance personnel to several bases in Europe to include Italy, Greece, Spain, France, Sweden and Romania. The squadrons also played a role in visits from more than 400 guests, including political and military leaders from more than 10 allied and partner nations.



Throughout deployment, the air wing and its squadrons were able to visit several countries including Greece, Croatia, Italy, France, and Spain. Scheduled port visits allowed the Sailors to experience local customs and cultures while continuing to strengthen relationships with NATO Allies and partners in the region.



“This deployment alongside our NATO Allies pushed our squadrons to demonstrate their wide range of capabilities and readiness to support any mission, anywhere,” said Rear Adm. Paul Spedero Jr., commander, Carrier Strike Group 8. “The aircrews, maintenance teams and ground support staff of Carrier Air Wing 1 were central to every exercise with our Allies, and they were always ready for every mission. From Tunisia to Latvia, our air wing showed the power and reach of naval aviation as a force for cooperation and mutual security.”



The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), commanded by Capt. Gavin Duff, is the flagship of the HSTCSG; additional elements include the staff and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 28, commanded by Capt. Blair Guy, which include: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), Cole (DDG67), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); and the Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin.



The strike group also participated in a Cooperative Deployment with the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof-Nansen class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310), who returned home to Norway in May.



