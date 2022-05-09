220905-N-TO573-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 5, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Alexander Lockwood, from Spotsylvania, Virginia, processes paper and cardboard for disposal aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)
|09.05.2022
|09.06.2022 08:43
|7401709
|220905-N-TO573-1001
|4167x3001
|1009.29 KB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. [Image 15 of 15], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
