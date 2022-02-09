Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Small Boat Operations

    RED SEA

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220902-N-UL352-1103 RED SEA (Sept. 2, 2022) Seaman Danhi Davis, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), handles a line during small boat operations in the Red Sea, Sept. 2. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 06:35
    Photo ID: 7401614
    VIRIN: 220902-N-UL352-1103
    Resolution: 2814x2110
    Size: 504.1 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USS Delbert D. Black
    USCENTCOMPA

