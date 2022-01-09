USS Nitze Transits Red Sea

220902-N-UL352-1020 RED SEA (Sept. 2, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) transits the Red Sea, Sept. 2. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

