USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Small Boat Operations

220902-N-UL352-1076 RED SEA (Sept. 2, 2022) Seaman Desmond Sanchez, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), heaves a line during small boat operations in the Red Sea, Sept. 2. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

