220902-N-UL352-1130 RED SEA (Sept. 2, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) transits the Red Sea, Sept. 2. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 06:34
|Photo ID:
|7401613
|VIRIN:
|220902-N-UL352-1130
|Resolution:
|2988x2240
|Size:
|410.19 KB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Delbert D. Black Transits Red Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
