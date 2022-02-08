Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 6 of 6]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Parker 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220826-N-TP544-1504 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 26, 2022) A Swedish soldier participates in a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft Personnel training alongside U.S. Marines assigned to Echo Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) near Kristianstad, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 15:35
    Photo ID: 7401110
    VIRIN: 220826-N-TP544-1504
    Resolution: 5497x8245
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRAP
    SWEDEN
    CANINE
    DEPLOYMENT
    KEARSARGE LHD 3
    SWEDISH MARINE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT