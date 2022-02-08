Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220826-N-TP544-1504 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 26, 2022) A Swedish soldier participates in a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft Personnel training alongside U.S. Marines assigned to Echo Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) near Kristianstad, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN