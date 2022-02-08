Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 2 of 6]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Parker 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220825-N-TP544-1273 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) Landing Craft, Air Cushion 85, attached to Assault Craft Unit 4, launched from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), flies ashore in Kristianstad, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 15:34
    Photo ID: 7401106
    VIRIN: 220825-N-TP544-1273
    Resolution: 4230x2378
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRAP
    DEPLOYMENT
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

