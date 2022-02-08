Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220826-N-TP544-1360 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2022) Landing Craft, Air Cushion 83, attached to Assault Craft Unit 4, launched from the Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), offloads Swedish soldiers and U.S. Marines assigned to Echo Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft Personnel in Kristianstad, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

