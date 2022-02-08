220825-N-TP544-1261 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) Landing Craft, Air Cushions, attached to Assault Craft Unit 4, launched from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), fly ashore in Kristianstad, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 15:34 Photo ID: 7401109 VIRIN: 220825-N-TP544-1261 Resolution: 5341x8011 Size: 1.38 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.