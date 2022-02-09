Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Observe and Evaluate [Image 2 of 4]

    Observe and Evaluate

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    09.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Fort Benning-based 1st battalion, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, observe Georgian Defense Forces soldiers move into defensive positions during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sep. 2, 2022. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Nicolas Brisbay)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 05:54
    Photo ID: 7401024
    VIRIN: 220905-A-OD941-1032
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    USArmy
    NationalGuard
    NoblePartner
    StrongerTogether
    StrengthThroughUnity
    Ready&Resilient

