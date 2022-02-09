Observe and Evaluate

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Fort Benning-based 1st battalion, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, observe Georgian Defense Forces soldiers move into defensive positions during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sep. 2, 2022. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Nicolas Brisbay)

