Allied and partnered nations observe an AH-64D Apache engage its target window while conducting a simulated raid during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sep. 2, 2022. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Nicolas Brisbay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 05:56 Photo ID: 7401025 VIRIN: 220905-A-OD941-1033 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.16 MB Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apache Target Window [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.