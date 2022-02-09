Apache Target Window

Allied and partnered nations observe an AH-64D Apache engage its target window while conducting a simulated raid during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sep. 2, 2022. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Nicolas Brisbay)
