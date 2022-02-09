Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apache Target Window [Image 3 of 4]

    Apache Target Window

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    09.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Allied and partnered nations observe an AH-64D Apache engage its target window while conducting a simulated raid during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sep. 2, 2022. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Nicolas Brisbay)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 05:56
    Photo ID: 7401025
    VIRIN: 220905-A-OD941-1033
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apache Target Window [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    NationalGuard
    NoblePartner
    StrongerTogether
    StrengthThroughUnity
    Ready&Resilient

