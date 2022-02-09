U.S. Army Cpt. Robert Harrison, a team leader with the Fort Benning-based 1st battalion, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, speaks with Georgian Defense Force soldiers about their troop leading procedures while conducting a raid during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sep. 2, 2022. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Nicolas Brisbay)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7401023
|VIRIN:
|220905-A-OD941-1031
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Let's Talk Procedure [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
