U.S. Army Cpt. Robert Harrison, a team leader with the Fort Benning-based 1st battalion, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, speaks with Georgian Defense Force soldiers about their troop leading procedures while conducting a raid during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sep. 2, 2022. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Nicolas Brisbay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 05:55 Photo ID: 7401023 VIRIN: 220905-A-OD941-1031 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.95 MB Location: VAZIANI, GE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Let's Talk Procedure [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.