Calling In For Fires

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Edward Roller, a fires advisor with the Fort Benning-based 1st battalion, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade advises multinational forces while calling in an aviation strike in the course of conducting a raid at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Nicolas Brisbay)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 05:56
|Photo ID:
|7401026
|VIRIN:
|220905-A-OD941-1034
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
