    Patrol Squadron Nine Participates in Farnborough Air Show [Image 6 of 8]

    Patrol Squadron Nine Participates in Farnborough Air Show

    FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Reed 

    Patrol Squadron NINE

    Defense Security Cooperation Director, Mr. James Hursch, and his contingent with Lt. Nick Arnold, Lt. Brian Kraus, and Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Wheaton

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 15:31
    Photo ID: 7400566
    VIRIN: 220720-N-UF521-153
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: FARNBOROUGH, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol Squadron Nine Participates in Farnborough Air Show [Image 8 of 8], by LT Joseph Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    United Kingdom
    Airshow
    Farnborough
    P-8A
    MPRA

