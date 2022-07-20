Date Taken: 07.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 15:31 Photo ID: 7400566 VIRIN: 220720-N-UF521-153 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.88 MB Location: FARNBOROUGH, GB

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Patrol Squadron Nine Participates in Farnborough Air Show [Image 8 of 8], by LT Joseph Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.