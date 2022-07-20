Lieutenant Brian Kraus speaks to a contingent from Brazil about the P-8A. The Brazilian contingent was led by Air Lieutenant-Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior, Commander of the Brazilian Air Force. Brazil is currently considering purchasing the P-8A.

Location: FARNBOROUGH, GB
This work, Patrol Squadron Nine Participates in Farnborough Air Show [Image 8 of 8], by LT Joseph Reed