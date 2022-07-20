Major General Nancy Tremblay, Chief of Material Programs for the Royal Canadian Air Force, takes a tour of the P-8A Weapons Bay with Petty Officer 1st Class Brandyn Welch.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 15:31
|Photo ID:
|7400559
|VIRIN:
|220720-N-UF521-346
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|FARNBOROUGH, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patrol Squadron Nine Attends Berlin Airshow 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by LT Joseph Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Patrol Squadron Nine Participates in Farnborough Air Show
