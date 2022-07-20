Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol Squadron Nine Attends Berlin Airshow 2022 [Image 3 of 8]

    Patrol Squadron Nine Attends Berlin Airshow 2022

    FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Reed 

    Patrol Squadron NINE

    Major General Nancy Tremblay, Chief of Material Programs for the Royal Canadian Air Force, takes a tour of the P-8A Weapons Bay with Petty Officer 1st Class Brandyn Welch.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 15:31
    Photo ID: 7400559
    VIRIN: 220720-N-UF521-346
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: FARNBOROUGH, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol Squadron Nine Attends Berlin Airshow 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by LT Joseph Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    United Kingdom
    Airshow
    Farnborough
    P-8A
    MPRA

