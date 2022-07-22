Patrol Squadron Nine Participates in Farnborough Air Show

Showcasing the P-8A Poseidon to thousands of aviation enthusiasts from around the world, the Golden Eagles of Patrol Squadron Nine (VP-9) recently had the opportunity to participate in the Farnborough International Airshow 2022 (FIA 2022) from July 18 to July 22. Globally renowned for unveiling cutting-edge aviation technologies in both the civilian and defense sectors, Farnborough attracted plenty of attention at its first in-person show since 2018. Along with the Combat Air Crew 8 (CAC-8) delegation sent from VP-9, over 80,000 visitors from 96 different countries were in attendance at this year’s exhibition. Farnborough, located approximately 30 miles southwest of London in the United Kingdom, also played host to over 1,500 total exhibitors and 79 of the top 100 aerospace companies in the world at the 2018 show. Alongside the P-8A brought by VP-9, the Department of Defense was well represented by several aircraft, including the F-15, two F-16s, F-35, C-130, CH-47, and AH-64.



Acting as ambassadors for the P-8A and the MPRF (Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force), VP-9 played host to delegations from various nations and companies while giving them a tour and the insider’s perspective on the P-8A. Among the various dignitaries hosted onboard the P-8A by VP-9 were Ambassador Ms. Jane Hartley (United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom), Air Lieutenant-Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior (Commander of the Brazilian Air Force), Major General Nancy Tremblay (Chief of Material Programs for the Royal Canadian Air Force), Mr. Euisun Chung (Chairman of Hyundai Motors), Ms. Kelli Seybolt (Deputy Undersecretary of the Air Force for International Affairs), Mr. James Hursch (Defense Security Cooperation Director), and Rear Admiral Anthony Rossi (Director of Navy International Programs), a former VP-9 pilot.



Of particular interest to both VP-9 and the entire MPRF, Brazil and Canada, longtime U.S. partners and Allies, are considering purchasing the Boeing P-8A, making this interaction with VP-9 that much more crucial. The P-8A would replace the venerable, but aging, Canadian CP-140 Aurora and give Canada the premier Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) aircraft in the world. Boeing has stated, “The P-8A offers a mature, proven, cost effective solution for rapidly delivering capability to secure Canada’s northern and maritime approaches and ensure NATO, Allied, and coalition tactical and logistical interoperability.” For Brazil, it would mean supplementing their fleet of P-3 Orion aircraft with the versatility and mission-effectiveness of the P-8A. Airshows, such as Farnborough, allow VP-9 and the U.S. MPRF to act as representatives of the Navy, and the U.S. as a whole, while showing their partners the agility and reliability of the P-8A.



Lt. (j.g.) David Jurbala of CAC-8 said of the event, “Having the opportunity to show off our plane to industry professionals, our military partners, and the public was a great reminder of the importance of what we do each day.”



Commanded by Cmdr. James J. Donchez, and based out of NAS Whidbey Island, Washington, the 279 Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron Nine (VP-9) are currently deployed to the Sixth Fleet AOR and operate the P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 Location: FARNBOROUGH, GB