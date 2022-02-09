Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency [Image 9 of 9]

    USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Sabrina Dalton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District leadership, Commander Col. Chris Klein and Deputy District Engineer Patricia Hemphill, participates in interagency meeting with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell, White House officials, and members of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Jackson, Mississippi, Sept. 2, 2022. USACE received a FEMA mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Sept. 1, 2022, to support the Jackson water emergency. USACE, in coordination with FEMA, is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to provide assistance to the citizens and City of Jackson, Mississippi. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 09:26
    Photo ID: 7400504
    VIRIN: 220902-A-VG636-0001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency [Image 9 of 9], by Sabrina Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE supports Jackson Water Emergency
    USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency
    USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency
    USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency
    USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency
    USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency
    USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency
    USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency
    USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Vicksburg District
    Jackson Water Emergency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT