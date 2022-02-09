Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency [Image 2 of 9]

    USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Sabrina Dalton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District Commander Col. Chris Klein speaks with Caitlin Durkovich, special assistant to the President and senior director of resilience and response for the White House National Security Council, during an interagency visit at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Sept. 2, 2022. USACE received a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Sept. 1, 2022, to support the Jackson water emergency. USACE, in coordination with FEMA, is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to provide assistance to the citizens and City of Jackson, Mississippi. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency [Image 9 of 9], by Sabrina Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Klein
    Jackson Water Emergency
    Durkovich

