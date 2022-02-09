U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District Commander Col. Chris Klein speaks with Caitlin Durkovich, special assistant to the President and senior director of resilience and response for the White House National Security Council, during an interagency visit at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Sept. 2, 2022. USACE received a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Sept. 1, 2022, to support the Jackson water emergency. USACE, in coordination with FEMA, is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to provide assistance to the citizens and City of Jackson, Mississippi. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 09:26 Photo ID: 7400496 VIRIN: 220902-A-VG636-0009 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.36 MB Location: MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency [Image 9 of 9], by Sabrina Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.