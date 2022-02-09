U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District Commander Col. Chris Klein participates in interagency meeting with Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, City of Jackson Mayor Choke Lumumba, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), White House officials, and others at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Sept. 2, 2022. USACE received a FEMA mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Sept. 1, 2022, to support the Jackson water emergency. USACE, in coordination with FEMA, is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to provide assistance to the citizens and City of Jackson, Mississippi. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 09:26 Photo ID: 7400501 VIRIN: 220902-A-VG636-0004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.52 MB Location: MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Supports Jackson Water Emergency [Image 9 of 9], by Sabrina Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.