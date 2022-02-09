USACE supports Jackson Water Emergency

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District leadership, Commander Col. Chris Klein and Deputy District Engineer Patricia Hemphill, participates in interagency meeting with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell, White House officials, and members with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Jackson, Mississippi, Sept. 2, 2022. USACE received a FEMA mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Sept. 1, 2022, to support the Jackson water emergency. USACE, in coordination with FEMA, is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to provide assistance to the citizens and City of Jackson, Mississippi. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

