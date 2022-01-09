220901-N-YD731-2012 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 1, 2022) Capt. Thomas Bodine, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, awards Cmdr. Thomas Van Hoozer the Meritorious Service Medal for his time as commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 during a change of command ceremony, Sep. 1, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10 and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 02:57 Photo ID: 7400442 VIRIN: 220826-N-IX644-2012 Resolution: 3871x2581 Size: 682.67 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.