Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 Change of Command

220901-N-KL637-2069 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 1, 2022) An MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, releases flares by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a change of command ceremony, Sep. 1, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

Date Taken: 09.01.2022
Location: ADRIATIC SEA