Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 Changes Command

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Stuart Posada | 220901-N-KL637-2069 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 1, 2022) An MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Stuart Posada | 220901-N-KL637-2069 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 1, 2022) An MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, releases flares by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a change of command ceremony, Sep. 1, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada) see less | View Image Page

Cmdr. Erik “Gus” Gustafson relieved Cmdr. Thomas “Princess” Van Hoozer as Commanding Officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 during an in-flight change of command Sept. 1, 2022. Capt. Tomas Bodine, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, presided.



“Cmdr. Van Hoozer is leaving HSC-5 a better, more lethal fighting force," said Bodine. "I have no doubt Cmdr. Gustafson will further his predecessor's progress, and make the Dippers, Team Freedom, and the entire strike group a far more capable combat weapon system in the process. HSC-5 is in good hands."



Van Hoozer graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2003 where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering. He assumed command of HSC-5 in July 2021 and led the ‘Nightdippers’ of HSC-5 into their 2022 deployment with CVW-7 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77).



“Working alongside the men and women of HSC-5 and supporting their development has been the most rewarding tour of my career,” said Van Hoozer. “The ‘Nightdippers’ are strong, resilient, and lethal. With Gus at the helm, I know they stand ready to rescue, protect, and deliver on any mission our nation asks.”



Gustafson graduated with merit from the United States Naval Academy in 2005, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering. He joined the ‘Nightdippers’ of HSC-5 in July 2021 as their executive officer.



“Princess prepared us through a challenging workup cycle, and we wish him fair winds and following seas,” said Gustafson. “I’ve had the privilege of growing alongside our truly impressive team as we’ve coalesced into the combat-ready squadron we have today. I look forward to deepening our bond throughout what will certainly be an exciting and fulfilling deployment.”



Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, tasked with defending U.S., allied, and partner interests.



CSG-10 is comprised of its flagship George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).



The ships of DESRON 26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Farragut (DDG 99), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).



The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard George H.W. Bush are the “Jolly Rogers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Nightdippers” of HSC-5, the “Sidewinders” of VFA-86, the “Nighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.



