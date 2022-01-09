Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 Change of Command [Image 2 of 6]

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 Change of Command

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Novalee Manzella 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220901-N-YD731-1201 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 1, 2022) Cmdr. Thomas Van Hoozer, assigned to Helicopter Strike Squadron (HSC) 5, left, is wetted down after his last flight as commanding officer during a change of command ceremony, Sep. 1, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10 and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 Changes Command

    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Change of Command
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    HSC-5
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5

