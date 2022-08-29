Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team [Image 12 of 12]

    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Andrew C. Patterson 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    RAGBRAI route graphic

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 17:28
    Photo ID: 7400224
    VIRIN: 220829-F-YO447-1001
    Resolution: 1718x529
    Size: 87.47 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team [Image 12 of 12], by Andrew C. Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WEAR
    #JBSA
    #RAGBRAI
    #AFCT
    #M2M
    #AF75

