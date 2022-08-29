Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 17:28 Photo ID: 7400223 VIRIN: 220829-F-YO447-1000 Resolution: 816x396 Size: 39.48 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team [Image 12 of 12], by Andrew C. Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.