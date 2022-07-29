Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team [Image 7 of 12]

    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Andrew C. Patterson 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jeff Pixley, 737th Training Group commander, helps fix a flat along the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa route July 26, 2022. The Air Force Cycling Team was founded in 1995 by Air Force recruiters from Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska, under the name “Team Aim High,” and the riders rode fast in order to impress, but over the years have changed, slowing down to connect with and help other riders along the way, allowing them to connect with the local population that does not have a large local Air Force presence. (Courtesy photo by Drew Patterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 17:27
    Photo ID: 7400210
    VIRIN: 220729-F-YO447-9990
    Resolution: 1999x2665
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team [Image 12 of 12], by Andrew C. Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team
    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team
    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team
    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team
    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team
    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team
    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team
    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team
    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team
    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team
    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team
    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WEAR
    #JBSA
    #RAGBRAI
    #AFCT
    #M2M
    #AF75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT