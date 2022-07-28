Basic military training commander completes first Iowa ride with Air Force Cycling Team

Col. Jeff Pixley, 737th Training Group commander, leaves camp heading out on Day 5 of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa route July 26, 2022. The Air Force Cycling Team was founded in 1995 by Air Force recruiters from Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska, under the name “Team Aim High,” and the riders rode fast in order to impress, but over the years have changed, slowing down to connect with and help other riders along the way, allowing them to connect with the local population that does not have a large local Air Force presence. (Courtesy photo by Drew Patterson)

