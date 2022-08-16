Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 [Image 6 of 13]

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Geordan Tyquiengco 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fires an Anti-Tank-4, 88mm rocket launcher during a live fire exercise during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 16th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 09:35
    Photo ID: 7399652
    VIRIN: 220816-A-NB832-0033
    Resolution: 3076x1898
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: CA, US
    This work, Decisive Action Rotation 22-09, by SGT Geordan Tyquiengco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live Fire Exercise
    Rocket Launcher
    AT 4
    Anti Tank Weapon System

