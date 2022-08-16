U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fires a mounted M2 Browning .50 caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 16th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 09:35
|Photo ID:
|7399647
|VIRIN:
|220816-A-NB832-0166
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Geordan Tyquiengco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT