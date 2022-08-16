Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 [Image 2 of 13]

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Geordan Tyquiengco 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fires a mounted M2 Browning .50 caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 16th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center)

