A U.S. Soldier assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division reacts to simulated enemy targets and fires an M249 Light Machine Gun during a live fire exercise during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 16th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Geordan J. Tyquiengco, Operations Group, National Training Center)

