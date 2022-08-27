USS Arlington landing craft utility amphibious operations

220827-N-PC065-3075 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Robert Waldrep, foreground, assigned to combat cargo aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), safety observes as a forklift backs through Arlington’s well deck during amphibious operations, Aug. 27, 2022. Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

