220827-N-PC065-3068 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Shane Palmer, assigned to combat cargo aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), backs a forklift through Arlington’s well deck during amphibious operations, Aug. 27, 2022. Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 06:48 Photo ID: 7399573 VIRIN: 220827-N-PC065-3068 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.4 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arlington landing craft utility amphibious operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.