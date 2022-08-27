USS Arlington landing craft utility amphibious operations

220827-N-PC065-3031 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) and Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 observe landing craft utility amphibious operations from the top of Arlington’s well deck ramp, Aug. 27, 2022. Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

