USS Arlington landing craft utility amphibious operations

220827-N-PC065-3006 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) – U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 5 Cary Carrigan, the BOS’N assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), gives a safety brief prior to conducting landing craft utility amphibious operations in the well deck, Aug. 27, 2022. Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

Date Taken: 08.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 Photo by PO1 John Bellino Location: BALTIC SEA