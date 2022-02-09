405th AFSB’s HAZMAT reuse centers, program saves Army $520,000 since 2021

Florian Placzek, a hazardous material reuse center employee in Grafenwoehr, Germany, operates a forklift and moves HAZMAT items at the HMRC. There are 405th Army Field Support Brigade HMRCs in Wiesbaden and Stuttgart, and two in Bavaria. The 405th AFSB’s hazardous material management program has saved the Army a total of about a $520,000 since 2021. (Courtesy photo)

