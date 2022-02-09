Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB’s HAZMAT reuse centers, program saves Army $520,000 since 2021 [Image 3 of 3]

    405th AFSB’s HAZMAT reuse centers, program saves Army $520,000 since 2021

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Florian Placzek, a hazardous material reuse center employee in Grafenwoehr, Germany, operates a forklift and moves HAZMAT items at the HMRC. There are 405th Army Field Support Brigade HMRCs in Wiesbaden and Stuttgart, and two in Bavaria. The 405th AFSB’s hazardous material management program has saved the Army a total of about a $520,000 since 2021. (Courtesy photo)

