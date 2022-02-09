405th AFSB’s HAZMAT reuse centers, program saves Army $520,000 since 2021

David Refosco, the Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria branch chief at the hazardous material reuse center in Grafenwoehr, Germany, conducts an inventory of HAZMAT items in stock. Refosco and his team acquire and redistribute HAZMAT in the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria area of responsibility and beyond. In addition to the reduction of costs to acquire and dispose of HAZMAT, the hazardous material management program is responsible for decreasing the logistics footprint associated with HAZMAT, reducing risk to personnel, property and the environment, and cradle-to-grave tracking. (Courtesy photo)

