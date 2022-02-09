Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB’s HAZMAT reuse centers, program saves Army $520,000 since 2021 [Image 2 of 3]

    405th AFSB’s HAZMAT reuse centers, program saves Army $520,000 since 2021

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    David Refosco, the Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria branch chief at the hazardous material reuse center in Grafenwoehr, Germany, conducts an inventory of HAZMAT items in stock. Refosco and his team acquire and redistribute HAZMAT in the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria area of responsibility and beyond. In addition to the reduction of costs to acquire and dispose of HAZMAT, the hazardous material management program is responsible for decreasing the logistics footprint associated with HAZMAT, reducing risk to personnel, property and the environment, and cradle-to-grave tracking. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 04:20
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Hometown: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    HAZMAT
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC

