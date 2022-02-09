The shelves are nearly full at the hazardous material reuse center in Vilseck, Germany. Using these HMRCs – one in Wiesbaden, one in Stuttgart and two in Bavaria – the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s hazardous material management program team receives hundreds of different types of HAZMAT items from units that no longer need the items and issues them back to other units who do, for free. (Courtesy photo)
405th AFSB’s HAZMAT reuse centers, program saves Army $520,000 since 2021
