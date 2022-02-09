Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB’s HAZMAT reuse centers, program saves Army $520,000 since 2021 [Image 1 of 3]

    405th AFSB’s HAZMAT reuse centers, program saves Army $520,000 since 2021

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    09.02.2022

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The shelves are nearly full at the hazardous material reuse center in Vilseck, Germany. Using these HMRCs – one in Wiesbaden, one in Stuttgart and two in Bavaria – the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s hazardous material management program team receives hundreds of different types of HAZMAT items from units that no longer need the items and issues them back to other units who do, for free. (Courtesy photo)

    HAZMAT
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC

