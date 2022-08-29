JROTC conducts flag detail

Junior ROTC cadets pose with Kadena Elementary School Safety Patrol students at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2022. They had trained to ensure the tradition of proper flag detail had been preserved in the minds of the next potential generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin)
|08.29.2022
|09.02.2022 00:54
|7399416
|220804-F-AF022-2070
|7308x4872
|1.75 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
