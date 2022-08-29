JROTC conducts flag detail

Students from Kadena Elementary School’s Safety Patrol learn how to raise the Japanese flag at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2022. Learning how to conduct a flag detail instilled a sense of respect in the symbol of the U.S. and appreciation for their host nation in the young students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin)

