Junior ROTC cadets help Kadena Elementary School Safety Patrol students fold the Japanese flag at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2022. Learning how to handle the Japanese flag alongside the American flag fostered a sense of appreciation and respect for the students’ host nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 00:56
|Photo ID:
|7399414
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-AF022-2059
|Resolution:
|6517x4345
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JROTC conducts flag detail [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
