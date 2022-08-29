Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC conducts flag detail [Image 6 of 8]

    JROTC conducts flag detail

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Airman Alexis Redin 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Junior ROTC cadets help Kadena Elementary School Safety Patrol students fold the Japanese flag at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2022. Learning how to handle the Japanese flag alongside the American flag fostered a sense of appreciation and respect for the students’ host nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 00:56
    Photo ID: 7399414
    VIRIN: 220804-F-AF022-2059
    Resolution: 6517x4345
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    INDO-PACOM

