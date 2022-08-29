A Kadena Elementary School Safety Patrol student raises the American flag under the guidance of Junior ROTC cadets at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2022. Junior ROTC cadets are the next generation of officers and their outreach helped encourage younger students to carry on the tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 00:56 Photo ID: 7399411 VIRIN: 220804-F-AF022-2025 Resolution: 2054x4205 Size: 1.7 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JROTC conducts flag detail [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.